Piombino, protest against the regasification plant: “You are killing the fishing and tourism industry”

Last Saturday’s one-time demonstration of 2,000 people gathered in Piazza Bovio against the 170,000 cubic meters regasification plant was all it took to put under the national spotlight this 30,000-inhabitants town overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea and opposite the Island of Elba. A small city, that of Piombino, undermined by ten years of industrial decline and a though fight against the twofold increase of special waste disposal site that currently has only been interrupted, as well as the dreams of people living in Piombino who, after two years of global pandemic, have finally seen and will see cruise ships reaching their port.

No one says anything on how the Golar Tundra is likely to impact on the future marine port of Piombino. The little people in Piombino know about the new top-down project is that the offshore support vessel ship, built in 2015, is 293 meters long and about 44 wide. It was purchased by Snam for 330 million dollars at the beginning of this month. We are talking about the so-called FSRU ship, a storage and regasification unit that is used to bring the liquefied gas - GNL carried from natural gas tankers -, back to its original gaseous state. It has a regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters annually and it itself will be able to contribute up to about 6,5% in the national demand, according to first-hand statements on behalf of Snam.

However, people in Piombino are well aware that the gasifier at their closest, the one offshore from the port of Livorno, has a licensing range of 2 nautical miles (where navigation, anchoring, stopping, fishing or any other activity at sea are strictly forbidden). That is the exact point from which the popular uprising originated: why is the regasification plant in Piombino directly placed in the port? In Italy no similar facility exists, there are systems of this kind abroad, but yet they are located inside petrochemical poles.

‘If all the expected precautionary measures were implemented a little further north, the entire city would need to be evacuated. Instead, here the idea is to provide routine activities carried out in a commercial and touristic port that experiences the transit of 3 million passengers and tourists for or from either Elba or Sardinia’, as a group of participants taking part in the No-Rigassificatore Committee states.

‘This project undergoes the Seveso law, thus, in order to avoid any victim in case of an accident - as the Committee of Public Safety of Piombino declares - the city center and a large part of the outskirts would be condemned, as well as our only road in or out of town’.

The Mayor of Piombino Francesco Ferrari, emerging from a meeting in Region last Friday, when the regasification plant draft was displayed, claimed his strong concern regarding the position of that regasifier just a few tens of meters away from ferries, either arriving or departing, that daily run no less than 120 sea routes over the months of July and August. On top of that, the permanent presence of a regasification terminal in the port is likely to compromise every already existing small and medium-sized enterprise and every emerging business that could have set up shop in our port, for instance Tankoa Yachts, which had already detected the port of Piombino to increase its own manufacturing activity of superyacht. Another aspect not to be overlooked is that Piombino is the venue for the first national fish farming facility. In this day and age, when there would be all the necessary prerequisites for a definitive diversification from the centuries-old combination between city and steel factory, a bulky regasification plant that has very few working posts to offer and a lot to prevent is brought to the city.