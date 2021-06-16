Presidents Biden and Putin Meet in Geneva for Highly Anticipated Summit

President

is meeting with Russian President Vladimir

in a high-stakes summit in Geneva right now for their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. Representatives for both leaders said they expect cybersecurity, strategic nuclear stability, the climate crisis, Syria, the Iran nuclear deal, Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula to be on the agenda, and possibly the case of imprisoned nationalist opposition figure Alexei

. The two heads of state will then give separate press conferences. Ahead of the meeting, Biden said the U.S. was not looking for confrontation with

.