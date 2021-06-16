"Hope", ecco IL PRIMO SINGOLO di Ariannah

Dal 14 maggio è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e su tutte le piattaforme di streaming “HOPE” (BIT Records), brano di debutto di Arianna d’Angelo, in arte Ariannah.

Ispirata dalle sonorità indie/folk americane, “HOPE”, primo singolo di ARIANNAH, nasce dal bisogno di combattere per non perdere l’unica cosa che, soprattutto oggi, riesce a farci sopravvivere: la speranza. Nella canzone questo sentimento assume una sorta di personificazione a cui il protagonista rivolge le sue domande e rivela i suoi sentimenti. 
«Ho racchiuso in “Hope” tutto quello che provo e sono felice che quello che ne sia uscito non sia solo una canzone autobiografica – spiega la cantautrice a proposito del suo primo inedito - Credo che ognuno di noi, visto il periodo che stiamo vivendo, possa porsi e trovare le proprie risposte nel testo. L’importante è lasciarsi guidare dai sentimenti ogni tanto».

Biografia
Ariannah, pseudonimo di Arianna D'Angelo, è una cantautrice abruzzese anno '96. Avvia il suo percorso musicale come chitarrista, dopo qualche anno compone i primi inediti e pubblica live acustici su YouTube che riscuotono successo in breve tempo. Apre i concerti di artisti nazionali come Arisa e Rossana Casale. 


Ariannah riesce ad emozionare con la sua sensibilità e semplicità. Ciò che la rende particolare è il suo timbro chiaro e il suo stile di scrittura versatile e riconoscibile. Nel 2018 è co-conduttrice del programma “People Move”, di cui scrive la sigla, sul network radiofonico “Radio Studio Più”. Collaborando con il produttore Sandro Odoardi (compositore di singoli come “Love Shine”, ha lavorato con: Andrea Love, Carl Fanini, Roby Santini e remixer per Fabrizio Moro), pubblica “Fuori Tempo” e partecipa a progetti musicali dance che le aprono il mondo verso la scrittura in inglese. Ariannah reinterpreta la hit “Any Love” e scrive “By your Side” arrangiata da Pieradis Rossini e Sandro Odoardi. Durante il lockdown registra e pubblica la cover "Times Like These" dei Foo Fighters attirando l'attenzione della rivista online "MusicOff" che le dedica un articolo. Il brano di debutto di Ariannah, dal titolo “Hope” (BIT Records), è disponibile in radio e in digitale dal 14 maggio 2021.
 
RED&BLUE MUSIC RELATIONS 
www.redblue.it - info@redblue.it 
Fb: RedBlueMusic
Ig: redblue_musicrelations
Tw: RedBlue_Music 

UFFICIO STAMPA: Clarissa D'Avena

TESTO DEL BRANO

HOPE

So many times I've tried to tell you
Than the spark you started inside me
Now it is fire that burns everything
in it's path
People say the distance with time
it's like rain in burning woods
but they don't know what it's like
to wait alone all this time
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees
If we don't have arrows and arches
How can we hope to win the battle?
We need a place to hide where no one
can find us
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees
I will no cross this frozen ocean alone
(ocean alone)
I always known you're my only lifeline
(you don't let me drown)
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees

