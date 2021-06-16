"Hope", ecco IL PRIMO SINGOLO di Ariannah

Dal 14 maggio è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e su tutte le piattaforme di streaming “HOPE” (BIT Records), brano di debutto di Arianna d’Angelo, in arte Ariannah.

Ispirata dalle sonorità indie/folk americane, “ HOPE ”, primo singolo di ARIANNAH , nasce dal bisogno di combattere per non perdere l’unica cosa che, soprattutto oggi, riesce a farci sopravvivere: la speranza. Nella canzone questo sentimento assume una sorta di personificazione a cui il protagonista rivolge le sue domande e rivela i suoi sentimenti.

« Ho racchiuso in “Hope” tutto quello che provo e sono felice che quello che ne sia uscito non sia solo una canzone autobiografica – spiega la cantautrice a proposito del suo primo inedito - Credo che ognuno di noi, visto il periodo che stiamo vivendo, possa porsi e trovare le proprie risposte nel testo. L’importante è lasciarsi guidare dai sentimenti ogni tanto ».

Biografia

Ariannah, pseudonimo di Arianna D'Angelo , è una cantautrice abruzzese anno '96. Avvia il suo percorso musicale come chitarrista, dopo qualche anno compone i primi inediti e pubblica live acustici su YouTube che riscuotono successo in breve tempo. Apre i concerti di artisti nazionali come Arisa e Rossana Casale.

TESTO DEL BRANO

HOPE



So many times I've tried to tell you

Than the spark you started inside me

Now it is fire that burns everything

in it's path

People say the distance with time

it's like rain in burning woods

but they don't know what it's like

to wait alone all this time

But all your tears where did they go?

'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore

But all your hopes where did they crash?

'Cause when they die I see that you are broken

Wind takes them away too far to reach them

As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees

If we don't have arrows and arches

How can we hope to win the battle?

We need a place to hide where no one

can find us

But all your tears where did they go?

'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore

But all your hopes where did they crash?

'Cause when they die I see that you are broken

Wind takes them away too far to reach them

As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees

I will no cross this frozen ocean alone

(ocean alone)

I always known you're my only lifeline

(you don't let me drown)

But all your tears where did they go?

'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore

But all your hopes where did they crash?

'Cause when they die I see that you are broken

Wind takes them away too far to reach them

As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees