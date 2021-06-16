"Hope", ecco IL PRIMO SINGOLO di Ariannah

«Ho racchiuso in “Hope” tutto quello che provo e sono felice che quello che ne sia uscito non sia solo una canzone autobiografica – spiega la cantautrice a proposito del suo primo inedito - Credo che ognuno di noi, visto il periodo che stiamo vivendo, possa porsi e trovare le proprie risposte nel testo. L’importante è lasciarsi guidare dai sentimenti ogni tanto».
Ariannah, pseudonimo di Arianna D'Angelo, è una cantautrice abruzzese anno '96. Avvia il suo percorso musicale come chitarrista, dopo qualche anno compone i primi inediti e pubblica live acustici su YouTube che riscuotono successo in breve tempo. Apre i concerti di artisti nazionali come Arisa e Rossana Casale.
HOPE
So many times I've tried to tell you
Than the spark you started inside me
Now it is fire that burns everything
in it's path
People say the distance with time
it's like rain in burning woods
but they don't know what it's like
to wait alone all this time
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees
If we don't have arrows and arches
How can we hope to win the battle?
We need a place to hide where no one
can find us
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees
I will no cross this frozen ocean alone
(ocean alone)
I always known you're my only lifeline
(you don't let me drown)
But all your tears where did they go?
'Cause when they fall you don't see anymore
But all your hopes where did they crash?
'Cause when they die I see that you are broken
Wind takes them away too far to reach them
As it does with the leaves when it strips the trees
